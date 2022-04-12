Deputy Foreign Minister condemns aggression violations of UN truce

Deputy Foreign Minister of Yemen, Hussein al-Ezzi, has commented on the violations of the UN-brokered armistice by the Saudi side

Al-Ezzi said on Twitter: “Violations are growing, the latest of which is an offensive attack waged by the coalition on the positions of our fighters in Ma’rib.”

He pointed out “that Sana’a International Airport has not received any flight so far, and UN licensed oil ships have been detained and taken off to Jizan province.”

“All this arbitrariness is taking place in light of an international truce praised by the whole world. We are already facing opponents who do not respect their obligations,” al-Ezzi added.