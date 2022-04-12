Head of Prisoners’ committee meets with UN Envoy to Yemen

YemenExtra

Head of the National Committee for Prisoners’ Affairs Abdul Qadir Al-Murtadha discussed on Tuesday with the Special Envoy of the Secretary-General of the United Nations to Yemen, Hans Grundberg, the file of prisoners and ways forward.

The meeting of the group of the United Nations envoy addressed the recent agreement on prisoners under the auspices of the United Nations.

Al-Murtadha confirmed the readiness of the National Committee for Prisoners’ Affairs and its readiness to implement the agreement. He called on the UN envoy to pressure the other party to abide by and implement the agreement.