President al-Mashat meets UN Envoy to Yemen Grundberg

President of the Supreme Political Council, Mahdi al-Mashat, has met in Sana’a on Tuesday with the UN Envoy to Yemen, Hans Grundberg, and his accompanying team.

In the meeting, President al-Mashat stressed the need for the UN Envoy and his team to work in the right direction for the success of the armistice that included the opening of Sana’a International Airport and Hodeidah ports, lifting the siege and putting pressure on the US-backed Saudi-led coalition countries to fulfill their humanitarian obligations.

President Mahdi al-Mashat pointed out that thousands of patients are waiting for the moment when Sana’a airport is opened so that they can travel abroad for life-saving treatment.

“The initiative of the Republic of Yemen confirmed our desire for peace, contrary to the allegations of the aggression coalition, which was claiming that we reject it,” he said.

“If the aggression countries, led by America, want peace while continuing the siege, this we will not accept as it is a form of surrender, and an insult that neither we nor our people can accept.”