71 violations committed by the aggression and their mercenaries during the past 24 hours

YemenExtra

The aggression and its mercenaries committed 71 violations of the humanitarian and military truce during the past 24 hours, a military official said on Wednesday.

The official added the aggression’s violations were represented in 50 flights of armed reconnaissance aircraft over Marib, Taiz, Jawf, Hajjah, Sa’ada, Dhalea, Hodeidah and Amran provinces.

He stated that the mercenaries of the aggression carried out an offensive operation toward the sites of the army and the popular committees in al-Akd, Al-Lajma, al-Faliha, Mahzam Mas and Harada areas in Marib province.

The official pointed out that the mercenaries of the aggression targeted with a Katyusha missile the sites of the army and the popular committees in al-Akd in Marib province.

The mercenaries of the aggression also targeted by artillery shelling the sites of the army and the committees in al-Balaq al-Sharqi, al-Akd, al-Faliha and al-Lajma areas in Marib province.

The official indicated that 17 violations were recorded by shooting at the homes of citizens and the sites of the army and the popular committees in Marib, Taiz, Jawf, Hajjah, Lahj and Dhalea provinces and beyond the borders.