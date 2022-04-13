Why do you continue a war which you know there’s no possibility of winning?: Imam Khamenei

YemenExtra

Iran’s supreme leader, Imam Khamenei, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, during his speech to officials from the government, praised the courage of the Yemenis and gave a piece of advice to the Saudi regime.

“Why do you continue a war which you know there’s no possibility of winning? Find a way to pull yourselves out of this war,” Imam Khamenei said, talking to the Saudi officials.

He described the current truce in Yemen, under the auspices of the United Nations, as “very good”, adding:“If this agreement is implemented in the true sense of the word, this can continue, and it’s the people of Yemen who will be the ones who are victorious thanks to the striving, courage, and initiatives of themselves and their leaders.

And God will help these oppressed people as well.”

The supreme leader also stressed about the Palestine that “Despite US and its cohorts’ policies and desire to push the Palestinian cause into oblivion and make the people of the world forget there was a land called Palestine, the Palestinian cause is becoming increasingly emphasized every day.”

Praising the way the young Palestinians are awake and their moves in the occupied lands, Imam Khamenei stated, “These moves show that despite the efforts of the US and its cohorts, Palestine is alive, and by God’s favor, the final victory belongs to the people of Palestine.”