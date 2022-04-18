LTAA denounces blackmailing of travelers at Al- Wadiah Port

YemenExtra

Land Transport Affair Authority (LTAA) denounced on Sunday the extortion of travelers at the Wadiah Land Border Port with Saudi Arabia.

In a statement received by the Yemeni News Agency (SABA), the Authority noted that mercenaries’ extortion of travelers and closure of the port violated the rights of citizens suffering from aggression contrary to international and humanitarian norms, covenants, and conventions.

It confirmed that hundreds of Yemenis, including women and children, had been stuck for days in the Wadiah port as a result of arbitrary measures imposed by the Saudi authorities and their mercenaries, which exacerbated travelers’ suffering.

The decision to suspend road trips to Saudi Arabia was unjustified and evidence of the failure of port administrators.

The General Authority for Regulating Land Transport Affairs held the Saudi aggression and its mercenaries took fully responsible for the attacks on Yemeni travelers and pilgrims at the land port of Al-Wadiah.

It called on the United Nations to act to solve the problem of travelers at the port of Al-Wadiah and to save the lives of children and women who had made distress calls and appeals for their assistance.