Government source denies any Prime Minister’s account on any electronic platform

YemenExtra

A source in charge of the Prime Minister Dr. Abdulaziz Saleh bin Hatboro’s office confirmed Sunday that there is no account in the name of the Prime Minister on any of the social media platforms.

The source explained in a press release that SABA received a copy of it, that any account on any electronic platform in the name of Dr. Bin Habtoor, is forged by the aggression and its tools. He pointed out that accordingly, what was traded today on an electronic platform via a false account is unfounded.

The source called on the media, specifically the electronic media, to investigate accuracy before dealing with this kind of fake news aimed at confusing society.