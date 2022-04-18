89 violations committed by the aggression in the past 24 hours

YemenExtra

The aggression forces committed 89 ceasefire violations in Hodeida province over the past 24 hours, the operations room to monitor the violations said Sunday.

An official in the operations room told SABA that violations of the aggression forces included an airstrike on Hays, the creation of combat fortifications in al-Jabaliya and Hays and 12 flights of spy aircraft over al-Jabaliya, Hays and Maqbana.

According to the official, the violations also included 12 artillery shelling firing 46 shells and 59 violations with different gunshots.