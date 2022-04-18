The Saudi coalition is still preventing the entry of oil vessels to Hodeidah: YPC

YemenExtra

A spokesman for the Yemeni Petroleum Company (YPC) Essam al-Mutawakel confirmed Monday that the US-Saudi aggression coalition continued to detain fuel vessels, especially diesel, despite obtaining United Nations permits after inspection.

In a statement to Yemen News Agency (SABA), the spokesman stated that the aim of the aggression coalition to detain diesel vessels linked to service sectors such as health, water, electricity, and transportation of food commodities should remain high for citizens, especially during Ramadan.

The United Nations had not put an end to such piracy either before or during the announced armistice.

Al-Mutawakel pointed out that two diesel vessels continued to be detained in the Alliance’s detention zone off the coast of Jizan with a total campaign of 59 alpha and 976 tons and varying periods of up to 12 days for the first vessels.