The Saudi-led aggression is not abiding to the truce: Abdulsalam

The head of the national delegation, Mohammed Abdulsalam, confirmed today, Monday, that the US-Saudi coalition of aggression is still preventing any flights from reaching Sanaa airport and obstructing the arrival of fuel ships to the port of Hodeidah. He also emphasized that airstrikes did not stop, in addition to military operations on ground.

“Since the truce took effect, the coalition of aggression has prevented the arrival of flights to Sanaa, as well as the entry of fuel ships to the port of Hodeidah,” Abdulsalam said on Twitter.

The head of the national delegation explained that the coalition of aggression violated the truce militarily by using combat UAVs to conduct raids, and its mercenaries carried out three operations against the army in Marib.

The UN envoy to Yemen announced a humanitarian truce under the auspices of the United Nations for a period of two months, starting from April 2, according to which military operations between Yemen and the coalition forces will stop, and Sana’a International Airport will be opened for a number of flights, as well as the opening of the port of Hodeidah, which is besieged by the coalition.

Although, more than two weeks have passed since the truce, and with Yemen’s commitment to the truce, the coalition of aggression and its tools are procrastinating in opening Sana’a airport, and they continue to detain three oil vessels and prevent their entry to the port of Hodeidah, in light of military violations in Marib and Hodeidah fronts.