Fisheries Authority condemns kidnapping of fishermen by aggression forces

YemenExtra

The Red Sea General Fisheries Authority condemned on Sunday the crime of kidnapping a number of fishermen by the forces of the Saudi-American aggression.

In a statement, the authority stated that the forces of aggression have kidnapped a number of fishermen and confiscated their boats while they were fishing on the Red Sea coast in Buhais area in Medi district of Hajjah province.

The statement considered the kidnapping a criminal and cowardly act against the fishermen.

It appealed to the United Nations and humanitarian and human rights organizations to play their role and assume their responsibilities towards these criminal acts against fishermen.

The statement also called for protecting the Yemeni fishermen from piracy and stopping all repeated aggressive practices against them.

The Fisheries General Authority held the United Nations and its organizations responsible for the continuous silence and inaction toward these criminal practices that have increased the suffering of the fishermen.