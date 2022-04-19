Officials inaugurate fourth anniversary of President Saleh al-Sammad’s martyrdom

YemenExtra

Members of the Supreme Political Council in Sana’a inaugurated on Monday the activities of the 4th anniversary of the martyrdom of President Saleh al-Sammad and his companions.

At the inauguration, the attendees praised the leadership and heroic qualities and exploits of the martyred President al-Sammad during his presidency and his keenness to meet the aspirations of the Yemeni people and build the modern Yemeni state through his project “A hand protects, a hand builds.”

The activities were opened by Members of the Council, Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, Mohammed al-Nuaimi, Jaber al-Wahbani and Ahmad al-Rahwi, as well as Prime Minister Abdul Aziz bin Habtoor, Speakers of Parliament, Yahya Ali Al-Ra’i, and Speaker of Shura Council, Mohammed Al-Aidarous, and the Supreme Judiciary Judge Ahmed Al-Mutawakil.