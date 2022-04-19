Yemeni-made armored vehicle revealed
YemenExtra
Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, the head of Yemen’s Supreme Political Council, has announced the unveiling of a new armored vehicle that has just been joined to the country’s military industry.
According to the Al-Mayadeen channel, the head of Yemen’s Supreme Political Council posted a video on his Twitter account showing him driving an armored vehicle in the streets of Sanaa.
“Look at the Yemeni armored vehicles,” al-Houthi tweeted.
According to the Yemeni Ministry of Defense in Sanaa, these armored vehicles were produced domestically.