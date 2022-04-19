Aggression, mercenaries commit 65 violations in past 24 hours

YemenExtra

The aggression and its mercenaries committed 65 violations of the humanitarian and military truce during the past 24 hours, a military official said Monday.

The official added the aggression’s violations were represented in 42 flights of armed reconnaissance and espionage aircraft in the airspace of Taiz, Jawf, Hajjah, Saada, Dhalea, Hodeidah provinces, and beyond the borders.

He indicated that the mercenaries of the aggression targeted intensely the sites of the army and the popular committees in Haradh district in Hajjah, province, and al-Malahith area in Saada province.

The official confirmed that the mercenaries carried out 17 shooting violations against citizens’ homes and on the army and popular committee sites in Taiz, Hajjah, and Dhalea provinces.