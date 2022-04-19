Abdulsalam strongly condemns the burning of the Holy Quran by racists in Sweden
YemenExtra
The official spokesman for Ansar Allah, Mohammed Abdulsalam, strongly condemned the crime of burning copies of the Holy Quran by racists in Sweden.
In his tweet, today, Tuesday, Abdulsalam called on the Swedish government to prevent such abnormal behavior and punish the perpetrators.
Abdulsalam stressed that Islamic countries should send a firm message to the Swedish government to take the necessary action against those racists.