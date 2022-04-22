58 violations against Hodeidah during the past 24 hours

YemenExtra

The aggression forces committed 58 violations in Hodeida province over the past 24 hours, a military official at the operations room to monitor the violations said on Friday.

The official added the spy planes of the aggression waged a raid on Hays area, other spy planes flew over Hays and Tuhaita areas and created combat fortifications in Hays and al-Jabalya areas.

He said the aggression forces carried out 8 violations with artillery and missile shelling and 34 violations with various bullets.