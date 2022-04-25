New offer to release 200 prisoners from each party under UN-auspices: Al-Murtadha

YemenExtra

Head of the National Committee for Prisoners’ Affairs Abdul Qadir Al-Murtadha “Due to delays in the procedures for the implementation of the prisoner exchange agreement, we have submitted a new offer to the other party through the United Nations”.

In a tweet on Sunday, Al-Murtadha said: “The offer, which we made to the United Nations, requires the release of 200 prisoners from each side before Eid al-Fitr.”

The presentation was considered a positive introduction to the full implementation of the Agreement. “We are awaiting the response of the other side that we hope will be positive,” he said.