Coalition Saudi- Emirate forces violate UN-brokered truce 99

The Coalition Saudi- Emirate forces committed 99 violations of the UN-brokered humanitarian and military truce , source said.

The violations included 33 flights of armed reconnaissance and espionage aircrafts in the airspace of the provinces of Marib, Hajjah, Jawf, Sa’ada, and Dhalea, the sources explained.

The Coalition Saudi- Emirate’s carried out an infiltration operation towards the sites of the army and popular committees in Qa’taba area in Dhalea.