YPC Spokesman: the Saudi-Emirati coalition Releases A Ship Continues to Detains Others

Yemen Oil Company announced that the Saudi-Emirati coalition released one of the seized oil derivatives ships.

The official spokesman for the oil company, Issam Al-Mutawakil, said on his Twitter account “The coalition of aggression is releasing today the diesel ship (Imperius) 30,899 tons.”

Al-Mutawakil pointed out that thethe Saudi-Emirati coalition continues to detain ships intended for public consumption for long periods, in complete contradiction with the terms of the announced truce, as the diesel ambulance ship “Daytona” has been detained for 22 days, which increases the fines for delay and the suffering of the Yemeni people.