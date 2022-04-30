JMP Condemn Procrastination of Saudi – Emirate in Opening Sana’a Airport

The Joint Meeting Parties (JMP) condemned in the strongest terms the Saudi-led aggression’s procrastination in opening Sana’a Airport and its failure to adhere to the terms of the two-month truce announced by the United Nations

The JMP confirmed in a statement that the failure of the attack to implement the provisions of the truce agreement in full, including flights to and from Sana’a Airport, about two flights per week, indicates that it is not serious about peace.

It called on the leadership to reconsider the position on the truce that was thwarted by the attack party, and to continue retaliatory operations to break the siege in defense of the Yemeni people and their suffering.