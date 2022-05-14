Israeli Occupation Police Attacks funeral Convoy of Shireen Abu Akleh Journalist

YemenExtra

Israeli occupation police on Friday attacked the funeral convoy of the journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, shot dead by the Zionist troops, as Palestinian mourners carried the journalist’s coffin on their way to the church.

Israeli police force cordoned off Saint Joseph Hospital, where the body of Abu Akleh is kept, setting up barricades at the hospital entrances and along the roads where her funeral procession is scheduled to pass and blocking the passage of the Palestinian vehicles or pedestrians.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian resistance fighters clashed with the Zionist occupation forces in Jenin.

Tens of thousands of mourners attended the funeral service, knowing that Abu Akleh is taken to the Mount Zion Cemetery, where she will be buried alongside her deceased parents.