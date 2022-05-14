Message from Shireen Abu Akleh’s testimony that everyone is in danger: Nasrallah

YemenExtra

The Secretary-General of Lebanon’s Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallah, said on Friday evening that “Shahidah Shireen Abu Akleh was a witness to the crimes of the Israeli enemy and to the oppression of the Palestinian people.”

In his speech, during the electoral festival in the Bekaa, Nasrallah affirmed that “the brutal reality of the Israeli enemy has not changed from the massacres of Palestine to Lebanon to Egypt.”

“The first people to be shamed are the typists who are trying to convince our people that Israel’s presence is normal and can live with it.”

Nasrallah also pointed out that the stronger message of Shireen Abu Akleh’s martyrdom is Christian, and the message of Shireen Abu Akleh’s testimony that the enemy killed Christians and Muslims, and assaulted their holy sites, and demolished their homes. “

“The message from Shireen’s testimony is that everyone is in danger of the policies of a racist and inhumane system that will not change.”