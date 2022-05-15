President meets with Deputy PM for Economic Affairs

YemenExtra

President of the Supreme Political Council Mahdi Al-Mashat met on Saturday with Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs and Minister of Finance Dr. Rashid Abu Lahoum.

During the meeting, they reviewed what has been achieved in the follow-up to the General Corporation for Water and Sanitation to expand its services.

President Al-Mashat was briefed on the activities of the Hodeidah Support and Development Fund in the various aspects, especially electricity, water, health and education, as well as the results of the field survey carried out by the Fund to identify poor families in need of support.

In the meeting, President Al-Mashat directed the Ministry of Finance to support institutions that need assets to provide services to citizens, stressing the necessity of providing electricity to the poor in Hodeidah province.

The President also directed to provide drinking water to the poor who were identified, with paying more attention to the poor in the countryside.