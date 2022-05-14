Saudi-Emirati Forces Commit 108 Violations Of Humanitarian-Military Truce

The Saudi-Emirati attack coalition forces committed 108 violations of the UN-brokered humanitarian and military truce.

A Source l told that the violations included 32 flights of armed reconnaissance and espionage aircrafts in the airspace of Marib, Hajjah, Jawf, Sa’ada, Taiz, Bayda, and Dhalea provinces, and on the fronts beyond the border.

Asource confirmed that the attack combat fortifications in the surrounding area of Marib city.

On other hand, The Saudi-Emirati targeted with artillery shelling and tank shells in 12 violations the houses of citizens in the village of Al-Zour and the sites of the army and popular committees in Al-Rawdah, Serwah and Al-Balaq areas in Marib.

The Saudi-Emirati also targeted, with artillery, the sites of the army and popular committees in Al-Mazraq in Hajjah, and Al-Fakhida and Al-Amoud areas in Wadi Jarrah in Jizan region.

The Source stated that 63 violations with shooting at the citizens’ houses and the sites of the army and popular committees were recorded in the provinces of Hajjah, Marib, Sa’ada, Hajjah, Taiz, Dhalea, and Bayda and the fronts beyond the border.