President meets with Health minister to evaluate the ministry’s work

YemenExtra

President Mahdi Al-Mashat, head of the Supreme Political Council, met today, Saturday, with the Minister of Public Health and Population, Dr. Taha Al-Mutawakel.

During the meeting, they discussed the progress of work in the ministry, the level of performance in the health sector, and the difficulties facing this sector as a result of the aggression and siege.

President Al-Mashat was briefed on the health sector strategy 2022-2025, which included presidential directives and general directions.

President Al-Mashat stressed that medical education should be focused on, and given priority to provide the health sector with qualified cadres to enhance the level of health services, which contributes to limiting traveling abroad for treatment, especially in light of the continued aggression and siege.

He stressed the importance of continuous evaluation of the performance of public and private centers and hospitals, and improving the level of medical services provided to patients in a way that contributes to alleviating their suffering.

President Al-Mashat urged the need to control prices in hospitals, find a mechanism to control drug prices and work to provide a strategic drug stock, stressing the importance of the Ministry of Health heading towards the local pharmaceutical industry, which contributes to achieving drug security and providing medicines with quality and competitive prices.