Saudi Arabia executes two Saudis and one Yemeni on trumped-up charges

YemenExtra

Two Saudi nationals from the Shia-populated Qatif region and a Yemeni civilian were executed on Saturday by Saudi authorities, on trumped-up allegations of involvement in terrorist activities.

The Saudi Ministry of Interior said in a statement on Saturday that death sentences were carried out on the Yemeni Mohammed Abdelbaset al-Mualmi and the Saudi citizens Hussein Ali Al Abu-Abdullah and Mohammad Khedr al-Awami.

According to the statement, al-Mualmi was executed on charges of belonging to the Yemeni political movement Ansarullah, claiming that he had received training in the use of weapons and explosives.

The ministry further claimed that the Saudi nationals “collaborated with terrorist groups, fomented unrest and insecurity in the country, possessed weapons, ammunition as well as rocket-propelled grenades, and attempted to disrupt national security.”

On March 12, Saudi authorities executed 81 people in one day, on a variety of offences. Of the 81 people, 73 were Saudi citizens, seven were Yemeni and one was a Syrian national.