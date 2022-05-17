Deputy Foreign Minister says two flights a day from Sanaa Airport will be applied soon

YemenExtra

Hussein Al-Ezzi stressed that, according to the UN-brokered ceasefire in Yemen, there will be two flights a day from Sanaa airport.

Al-Ezzi expressed hope that the Saudi-led aggressive coalition would adhere to this issue so that the two countries move together with confidence towards restoration of peace and resumption of good neighborliness.

Yesterday, Sanaa Intl Airport was opened after six years of closing, where the first flight took off from Sanaa Airport to the Jordanian capital of Amman in order to implement the temporary ceasefire agreement.

There has been a humanitarian and military ceasefire in Yemen, which began on April 2 and will end on June 2, 2022, that includes several agreements, one of which is the opening of Sanaa Intl Airport from the first day of the armistice for two flights a week. Finally, after a month since the beginning of the truce, the airport opened.

According to the ceasefire, the US-backed aggressive Saudi-led coalition and their allies were supposed to allow Sanaa airport to operate some flights after six years of the siege for transporting patients inside Yemen abroad when the truce kicked off, but it was sabotaged for various reasons.