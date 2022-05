Saudi- Emirate Coalition Violates Hodeida Ceasefire 58 times

The Saudi- Emirate forces committed 58 ceasefire violations in Hodeida province , a Source said .

A Source added the warplanes of the Saudi- Emirate Coalition waged 2 raids and the enemy spy planes flew over several areas while the Saudi- Emirate Coalition’s forces created combat fortifications in some areas in the province.

The Source said the Saudi- Emirate Coalition forces committed 9 violations with artillery and missile shelling and 40 violations with various gunshots.