121 violations committed in the last 24 hours by Saudi aggressionviolations of UN truce in past 24 hours

The Saudi-led coalition of aggression, and its local mercenaries, committed 121 violations against the ceasefire agreement, a source reported.

The source said the violations of the aggression include conducting seven raids on civilians’ houses and the sites of the army and popular committees in al-Muthalath and al-Nuqta in Qa’atbah district, al-Zila and al-Adan in Murais district in Dhalea province.

Moreover, there were a number of 47 hovering spying drones in the airspace of the provinces of Marib, Taiz, Hajjah, Jawf, Saada and Dhalea.

The official confirmed that the mercenaries of the aggression had created combat fortifications around the city of Marib.

It also added that 19 violations were recorded with rocket and artillery shelling on the sites of the army and popular committees in al-Malahidh and al-Madafin areas in Sa’ada province, in Bani Hassan in Hajjah province, in al-Malahidh, and al-Madafin areas in Sa’ada province, in Matiqa and Banan in the district of Murais in Dhalea and inin Jara valley and Janoob Al-Amud in Jizan region.

The official said that 48 violations were recorded with firing at the citizens’ houses and the army and popular committees’s sites in the provinces of Marib, Taiz, Hajjah, Sa’ada, Dhalea and border fronts.