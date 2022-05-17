Al-Shayef Calls on UN to Compensate for Missing Commercial Flights

Director General of Sana’a International Airport Khaled al-Shayef on Tuesday confirmed that the airport administration had asked the UN to compensate the flights that were scheduled for the past weeks.

He explained that the take-off of the first commercial flight proves the airport’s readiness and refutes all allegations promoted .

It is noteworthy that the Undersecretary of the Civil Aviation Authority and Meteorology, Raed Jabal, noted earlier today that Sana’a International Airport is ready to receive commercial flights in accordance with international safety standards.