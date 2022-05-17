Al-Ezzi: Flights from Sana’a Int airport must continue

Deputy Foreign Minister Hussein Al-Ezzi confirmed that two flights per day must be conducted during the remainder of the truce, expressing his hope that this will be quickly fulfilled.

Al-Ezzi explained that any disruption or obstruction may mean a return to war, and this is something that should not happen if the aggression is serious about the truce.

The two-month humanitarian and military truce under the auspices of the United Nations entered into effect on the second of last April and ends on the second of June 2022. Over the past weeks, the forces of aggression have been obstructing the implementation of the truce, refusing to allow flights to reach Sana’a International Airport.

The humanitarian truce in Yemen provides for the operation of two commercial flights per week to and from Sana’a Airport during the two months of the truce to Jordan and Egypt.