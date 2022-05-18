A civilian killed by mine explosion left by the aggressors in Hodeidah

YemenExtra

A civilian was killed in Al-Hodeidah governorate, today, Tuesday, as a result of the explosion of a mine leftover by the Saudi-UAE aggressors.

A civilian was killed as a result of the explosion of a landmine left behind by the aggression, east of Al-Tuhayta district, a source from the province reported.

Last week, four civilians were seriously injured as a result of the explosion of remnants of war in Al-Hodeidah Governorate.