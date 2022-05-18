Telecomm Ministry: the losses of the ministry reach $7 Billion due to the aggression

YemenExtra

Ministry of Communications and Information Technology and its subsidiaries held the World Telecommunication and Information Society Day 2022, reviewing the losses and damages caused to its sectors due to the raids of the US-Saudi aggression and their mercenaries’ sabotage of its services.

The Ministry of Communications pointed out that the damages and losses during the 7 years of the aggression amounted to nearly seven billion dollars, equivalent to 4 trillion Yemenis, noting that more than 14 million citizens were affected by the deterioration of communication services in Yemen, and more than 1.5 million citizens were deprived of them.

The Minister of Communications and Information Technology, Engineer Misfir Al-Numeir, stated that despite the losses and damages due to the aggression and its siege, we have introduced new services, including 4G service at reduced prices.

The Minister of Communications said “On the occasion of the World Telecommunication Day, we launched free Wi-Fi in a number of parts of the capital, pointing out that there is a digital trend for a number of ministries, authorities and institutions to connect them online, which will help them to provide their services to citizens easily and conveniently.”

He added “We assured the International Telecommunication Union to neutralize this important sector and to keep it in its civilian character, while condemning all internal or external attacks targeting the telecommunications sector.”

