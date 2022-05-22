10 Citizens Injured In Coalition’s Shelling In Hodeidah

At least 10 citizens, including women and children, were injured by shelling on two houses launched by Saudi-led coalition forces in Hiodeidah, in a flagrant violation of Sweden agreement, a source said.

The source, the coalition forces fired six mortars 120 mm in caliber on the houses of citizens “ Omar Mohsen al-Hakimi and Abdullah Abdo Salem Atef in al-Fawwah area between the districts of Hays and Al-Jarahi

“Eight women and two children were injured in the shelling, a citizen’s car was also damaged,” he said, in addition to the death of a number of livestock.