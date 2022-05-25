The Arrival of the Third Flight to Sana’a

The third civil commercial flight of Yemenia Airlines arrived at Sana’a International Airport from Queen Alia Airport in Amman, carrying 271 citizens.

The Minister of Transport, Abdel Wahab Al-Durra, stated that the technical team at Sana’a International Airport was able to rehabilitate and equip the night lighting of the main runway for the landing and take-off of planes to and from the airport.

He valued the efforts of the Civil Aviation Authority at the Sana’a Airport Administration, the engineers and technicians to rehabilitate and equip the lighting. He said “Sana’a Airport can receive all flights of different types and sizes of aircraft, taking off and landing during the evening period after a hiatus that lasted for years due to the airport being bombed several times by the coalition of aggression.”

He added, “Sana’a International Airport is ready to receive all civil, commercial and humanitarian flights 24 hours a day and at any time with high technical and professional readiness in accordance with the international conditions and requirements applicable in international airports.”

A number of citizens arriving at Sana’a International Airport expressed their happiness at their return to the homeland through the airport, the main gateway to the Republic of Yemen.

They expressed the hope that commercial and civil flights will continue to and from Sana’a International Airport, praising the facilities provided by Sana’a Airport to travelers, especially with regard to security, safety and air navigation procedures.

