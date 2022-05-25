AbdulMalik Alejri : Coalition Saudi Used Opening of Roads to Justify and Cover up Its Blockade of Ports, Airports

The Coalition Saudi used the issue of opening roads to justify its siege of ports and airports and covering it up, says member of the Ansrollah Delegation.

“We are keen to alleviate the suffering of the people, and in the circumstances of the confrontations there is a forced closure of some main roads to preserve the safety of citizens, Alejr Said.

He pointed out that the measures in Taiz were imposed by military necessities to preserve the lives of citizens, while the closure of the ports and the airport was not justified.