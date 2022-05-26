Coalition Saudi – Emirati Forces Commit 142 Violations Of Armistice

The Coalition Saudi – Emirati Forces committed 142 violations of the humanitarian and military truce, during the past 24 hours, A source said .

The Source added the armed reconnaissance aircraft of the coalition forces waged 8 raids on al-Fakher and Bab Ghalq in Dhalea province.

A source indicated that the coalition forces’ violations included 47 flights of armed and spying reconnaissance aircraft in the airspace of Marib, Taiz, Hajjah, Jawf, Sa’ada, Dhalea, Bayda, Amran, and Mahweet provinces and the border fronts.

On other hand, The source confirmed that the coalition established combat fortifications in Hiran, al-Tina, and al-Mazraq areas in Hajjah province.