Al-Murtadha Reveals Reasons For Failure Of Prisoner Exchange Agreement

The National Committee for Prisoners Affairs revealed the reasons behind the deadlock in the UN-sponsored prisoner exchange agreement two months ago.

The head of the Prisoners’ Committee, Abdulqader Al-Murtadha affirmed that the US-Saudi mercenaries are still procrastinating the delivery of the lists of prisoners.

Al-Murtadha wrote in a tweet that the committee did not reach 20% of the lists, despite the passage of more than two months since the agreement was reached on the exchange process, indicating that the mercenaries reject all solutions and proposals presented by the committee regarding the exchange of prisoners.

He called on the United Nations to take firm measures against the procrastination of the mercenaries if it is serious about implementing the agreement.