Coalition Saudi- Emirate Violates Hodeida Truce 96 Times

The Coalition Saudi- Emirate forces committed 96 violations of the ceasefire agreement in Hodeida province over the past 24 hours, a military official at the operations room to monitor the violations stated .

The warplanes of the Coalition Saudi- Emirate forces waged a raid on Hays area and other planes flew over Hays and al-Jabalya areas.

The Coalition Saudi- Emirate forces created new combat fortifications in Hays and al-Jabalya areas.

The source said the Coalition Saudi- Emirate forces committed 8 violations with artillery shells and 70 violations with various gunshots.