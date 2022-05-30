3 Citizens Killed, 2 Others Injured in Mines Blast in Hodeidah, Bayda

Three citizens were killed and two others injured on Sunday as a result of the explosion of landmines left behind by the Coalition Saudi – Emirate forces in Hodeidah and Bayda provinces.

The Executive Center for Mine Action affirmed in a statement that a woman and two citizens died and a child was injured due to landmines blasts in Al-Rabsah area of Al-Hook district and Hays district.

The center also confirmed that a civilian was wounded due to explosion of a projectile in Al-Zahir district of Bayda province, while herding sheep.