More 40 Violations Of Ceasefire Agreement Recorded in Hodeidah

A source reported , 44 violations of ceasefire and Sweden’s agreement committed by The Saudi – Emariate attack coalition’s forces in Hodeidah.

A source in affirmed that the violations included an infiltration attempt in Hays district, while 11 spy drones flew over Hays and Maqbana areas and waged four raids at the two areas.

In addition, the coalition’s mercenaries also established new fortifications in Al-Jabalia area and they carried out 24 breaches by various machine guns