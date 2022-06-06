160 Civilians Killed, Injured By Saudi Army Fire In Saada

Statistics issued on Sunday by police of Saad’a province revealed that 160 civilians were killed and injured by Saudi army fire in the border areas during the month of Shawwal.

The statistics explained that 11 civilians were killed and 60 wounded, including two women, when the Saudi border guards’ shots in the last month of Shawwal.

The police statistics added that 10 civilians were killed and 79 injured as a result of the Saudi army artillery shelling on the border areas in Saada during the same period.