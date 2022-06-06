Human Rights Report Documents Killing Of 3,182 Yemeni Children During 8 Years Of War

The eight years of war in Yemen were long decades for childhood, as an entire generation faced various types of violations, which claimed the lives of 3,182 children, a report of the Yemeni Coalition to Monitor Human Rights Violations in Yemen, Rasd Coalition, confirmed.

Rasd Coalition said on its Twitter account that it had documented the killing of 3,182 children, including 2,795 males and 387 females, distributed over 20 Yemeni governorates.

The report stated that 973 children were killed by artillery and air strikes, and 1584 minors were killed on the battlefronts.

According to the report, 250 children were killed by live bullets and 152 by landmine explosions, while nine other children were killed under torture.

Saudi Arabia, backed by the US and its other regional allies, launched a devastating war on Yemen in March 2015. The seven years and half of war has killed hundreds of thousands of people and destroyed much of the country’s infrastructure. Yemeni people are facing malnutrition, hunger, and famine, which have increased risks of disease and starvation.

In light of its defeats on various frontlines and its failure to achieve any of its objectives, the Coalition Suadi -Emirate is notorious for its indiscrimination shown by its numerous attacks against densely-populated centers, including markets, hospitals, farms and schools.