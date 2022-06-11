Citizen killed due to cluster bomb explosion in Marib

A citizen was killed as a result of the explosion of a cluster bomb from the remnants of the Coalition Saudi -Emirate in Serwah district of Marib province.

A Source said that the citizen, Mohammed al-Najjar, was killed as a result of the explosion of a cluster bomb left over from the Coalition Saudi -Emirate while he was grazing sheep in Wadi Kinda in Serwah district.

The source pointed out that the remnants of the Coalition Saudi -Emirate, including cluster bombs and mines, caused the death and injury of many civilians in the province, as well as the death of sheep and livestock during the last period.