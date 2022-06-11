Al-Murtadha: Prisoner exchange agreement progressing slowly due to Saudi-led aggression unwillingness

Abdul Qadir al-Murtadha, chairman of the National Committee for Prisoners’ Affairs, has said that “there is a slow progress in negotiations to implement the prisoner exchange agreement signed last March, under the auspices of the United Nations with the Saudi-led coalition forces.”

“The past April and May are supposed to be crucial months for the exchange of prisoner statements, and their ratification in accordance with the agreement, but the other party is clearly stalling,” al-Murtadha said in a statement to Al-Masirah TV.

“There is a 20% progress in the exchange and ratification of statements with the Saudi side, and the percentage is down to 1% with the mercenary party, as it is not possible to break up the deal [as it wanted],” he said.

He pointed out that the coalition forces have set new requirements outside the prisoner exchange agreement, including putting forward names that have not been agreed upon, and refraining from submitting their prisoner statements.

The UN’s performance has likewise been poor against the coalition, and no pressure is exerted by the Office of the United Nations Envoy to implement what had been agreed in the prisoner file under its auspices, al-Murtadha underlined.