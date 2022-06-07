Coalition Saudi -Emirati Violates Hodeida Ceasefire

The Coalition Saudi -Emirati forces committed 96 ceasefire violations in Hodeida , the source said.

He added, The warplanes of the Coalition Saudi -Emirati forces waged 4 raids on Hays area and other spy planes flew over the same area.

He said the Coalition Saudi -Emirati forces tried to sneak into Hays area and created new combat fortifications.

In addition, the Coalition Saudi -Emirati forces committed 31 violations with artillery shelling and 47 violations with various gunshots.