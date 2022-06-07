Citizen dies of his wounds due to landmine’s blast in Saada

A citizen succumbed to his wounds sustained as a result of the explosion of a landmine left behind by the Saudi attack in Saada governorate, local sources said on Monday

According to the sources, that a citizen died of his wounds as a result of the explosion of a mine left behind by the attack in Wadi Al Abu Jbara in Kitaf district.

Last Friday, a citizen was killed and four others were wounded, one of them seriously when a landmine left behind by Saudi-led coalition forces exploded in the same area.