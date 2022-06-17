Coalition Suadi Seizes New Gasoline Ship

The Yemeni Petroleum Company (YPC) that the US-led coalition seized a new gasoline ship and prevented it from reaching Hodeida port.

The company’s official spokesman Issam Al-Mutawakil explained to Yemeni News Agency (Saba) that the coalition, in a new violation of the announced truce, seized the fuel ship “Fos Energy”, which was carrying 30,148 tons of gasoline.

Al-Mutawakil pointed out that the coalition prevented the ship from reaching Hodeida port despite it has benn cleared by the United Nations.

He expressed his disapproval that the United Nations did not move to curb acts of piracy on ships of a humanitarian nature.