8th Flight Arrives At Sana’a International Airport From Jordan

The eighth civil commercial flight from Jordan’s Queen Alia Airport arrived at Sana’a International Airport on Wednesday carrying 279 passengers on board.

The flight, which arrived on Wednesday from the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, is the eighth out of 16 flights covered by the previous armistice, and only eight flights to Jordan and only one flight to and from Cairo were made.

The Airbus 330 aircraft received air navigation and ground services, which are implemented with efficiency, competence and high professionalism, according to what is done in international airports.

Passengers praised services level and procedures provided to them at Sana’a International Airport.