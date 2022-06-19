Women Crime Of Rape Of Six Girls In Hodeida(Hays)

The Local Sources revealed about Crime Of Rape Of Six Girls In by Some Coalition’s Force Saudi- Emirate in Hodeida(Hays)

The sources confirmed that Clashes occurred between the local residents and the Coalition’s Force Suadi – Emirate because A military officer called Bassam Al-Mihdhar who attacked and Rape of six girls .

He pointed to that the situation has unstable over there because demonstrations to deter the perpetrators of violations and stop the abuses which the Saudi-Emirate Coalition’s Force have been guilty of grave breaches of international humanitarian law and traditional and customs . .